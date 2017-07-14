A 19-year-old man who was arrested in connection to an Amber Alert issued for a once-missing Prince Albert girl now faces nine charges, including aggravated sexual assault.

Jared John Charles, also referred to as Jarrod John Charles, of St. Louis, Sask., was found by authorities on the evening of July 4.

The Prince Albert Police Service believe Charles abducted an eight-year-old girl from a playground in Prince Albert earlier that afternoon. She was reported missing around 3:30 p.m CST and later found on a farm near the city at 8:40 p.m.

Charles now faces the following charges:

Abduction of a person under the age of 14

Kidnapping with intent

Forcible confinement

Aggravated sexual assault

Abandoning a child

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Breaking and entering with intent

Failure to comply with a probation order

Initially, the aggravated sexual assault charge was only sexual assault, but it was upgraded.

According to the Criminal Code, an aggravated sexual assault happens when a person committing a sexual assault "wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life" of a victim.

Charles is due back in court on July 28.

He is already entered into the National Sex Offender Registry for the 2016 sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in St. Louis.