A man from Mistawasis First Nation has been sentenced for aggravated assault following the death of his partner.

Danny Ledoux had originally been charged with second-degree murder in Cindy Joseph's death, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

In Prince Albert provincial court on Nov. 27, Ledoux received a sentence of two years with about 320 days left to serve, with a recommendation to serve at a later date in a treatment facility.

On March 3, Shellbrook RCMP received a call that a 28-year-old woman was unresponsive at a home on the reserve, which is located about 105 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Joseph, who is originally from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was taken to a hospital in nearby Shellbrook but was later pronounced dead.

Based on initial evidence, there was a reasonable likelihood of conviction for second-degree murder, said a spokesperson with the Ministry of Justice. However, later medical evidence clarified the cause of Joseph's death and did not support the conclusion that Ledoux was responsible for her death, according to the ministry.

As part of his sentencing, Ledoux was also given a firearms prohibition and must pay a $200 surcharge.