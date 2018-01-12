Tyler Steenbergen scored one goal during the entire tournament, but it was the goal that mattered the most: the game winner in the gold-medal game.

Steenbergen was the 13th forward on Team Canada's World Junior championship squad and had about seven minutes of ice time during the game — but he made the most of it, by scoring the game winner in Canada's 3-1 win over Sweden.

"Still I can't really think of what I actually thought when the puck went in. I kind of blacked out," Steenbergen told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition.

The Sylvan Lake, Alta., product plays for the Swift Current Broncos in the WHL and celebrated his 20th birthday just two days after the gold-medal game.

Through 27 games with the club, he has 35 goals and 61 points — good for third in points for the club. At the World Juniors, he had one assist to go along with his golden goal.

"I haven't been a part of Hockey Canada throughout the U17s and U18s, so to be able to be selected and go to camp and just wear the Canadian sweater for the first time, it was a pretty surreal experience," he said.

"At times it was a little tough not getting the ice time I'd necessarily like, but I wanted to win the gold medal," he said.

He called Sweden an unbelievable team that kept Canada on its heels.

Steenbergen, selected in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, said he looks forward to the next Broncos game on Saturday, his first after the game against Sweden. He's expecting it to be a sell-out event.

"We want to win for this town."