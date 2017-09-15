Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth says his investigation into the death of a kindergarten student who was found in a pond near a Saskatoon school will be the first of its kind.

Corey O'Soup's office announced on Wednesday it will be investigating the death of five-year-old Ahmedsadiq Elmmi, who was found in a retention pond near Saskatoon's Dundonald School on Monday.

Saskatoon Public Schools requested the investigation. It will be the first time O'Soup's office performs an investigation into a student's death in the education system.

O'Soup said Saskatoon Public Schools director of education Barry MacDougall "wanted an independent lens on this particular case because it's difficult for our school division to investigate themselves."

He said investigations such as this one are often triggered by requests from education, social services, health and corrections ministers. Other times, parents or concerned community members come forward. Additionally, his office has the ability to launch its own investigation.

"The reason this [case] is out there is because it's in the public eye," he said. "There has been a lot of publicity. People really want answers."

Although Saskatoon Public Schools requested the advocate step in, O'Soup said his office would have launched an investigation regardless.

The process is expected to take three or four months. O'Soup could not confirm whether the findings would be made public, but said his office "may be leaning towards" releasing the information based on high public interest.