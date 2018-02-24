Advanced voting is underway for three Sask. constituencies. (CBC)

Advanced voting is underway in Melfort, Kindersley and Swift Current ahead of the official by-elections on March 1.

It runs in each city/town until Feb. 27.

Kindersley

Former Kindersley MLA Bill Boyd announced his resignation in August of last year. 252 people came out to vote Friday.

Who's running?

Travis Hebert is running for the Sask. NDP, Ken Francis is running for the Saskatchewan Party and Yvonne Potter-Pihach is running for the Saskatchewan Green Party.

Where can you vote?

There are six locations for advanced voting in the Kindersley constituency:

Eston Community Complex

Kerrobert Seniors' Hall

Caleb Village

Macklin Communiplex

Major Centennial Hall

Tramping Lake Community Hall

Melfort

Former MLA Kevin Phillips passed away in November. 279 people took part in advanced voting Friday.

Who's running?

Todd Goudy is running for the Sask. Party, Shawn Setyo is running for the Saskatchewan Greens and Lorne Schroeder is running for the Sask. NDP.

Where can you vote?

There are three places to vote in advance in the Melfort region:

Kerry Vickar Centre

Watson New Horizons

Naicam & District Senior Citizens Centre

Swift Current

Former Premier and Swift Current MLA Brad Wall announced his retirement from politics in August. 291 people took part in advanced voting in Swift Current Friday.

Who's running?

Maria Rose Lewans is running for the Saskatchewan Green Party, Aidan Roy is running for the Saskatchewan Liberal Association, Stefan Rumpel is running for the NDP and Everett Hindley is running for the Sask. Party.

Where can you vote?

Swift Current voters can vote at the Swift Current Mall for their advanced voting.

Polls are open from 12 p.m. CST until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.