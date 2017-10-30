Kevin Doherty has resigned from cabinet, the province announced Monday.

Doherty was the minister of advanced education for the province. Herb Cox will re-enter cabinet and take over the portfolio.

Doherty said he needs to focus on recent family issues.

He was assigned the portfolio during the latest cabinet shuffle in August.

Doherty was the former finance minister and held the position when the government posted a $685 million budget deficit in March.

He will remain the MLA for Regina Northeast.