Saskatchewan's Agriculture Development Fund received more than $7 million yesterday in an announcement.

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart made the announcement, saying the money will be used to fund 46 crop-related research projects.

Some of the projects research plant breeding technology, loss-sensing technology on farm equipment and the evaluation of flowering genes and their effects on chickpeas.

Organizations such as the Western Grains Research Foundation, SaskPulse, and the Alberta Wheat Commission, among others, have committed nearly $3.7M in funding.

"Ongoing investments into research and development provide Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers the ability to be competitive in the global marketplace, while producing food sustainably," Stewart said in a press release.