Adam Hadwin was born at the Union Hospital in Moose Jaw, where he was raised by his parents for roughly two years, according to father Jerry Hadwin.

Hadwin's time in Moose Jaw was spent as a child, while his mother worked as an assistant manager for the city's Sears store and his father an assistant at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Adam doesn't identify with the city, Gerry told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition from his home in British Columbia.

The elder Hadwin speculates his son's connection to the city is due to announcers in the U.S. simply taking enjoyment from uttering the words "Moose Jaw."

"They can't say 'Saskatchewan,' number one," Gerry said. "Nobody has ever got that right yet."

Gerry mentioned he had been interviewed by the Golf Channel last week and he confronted the Americans, asking them why they take so much delight in saying "Moose Jaw."

"I said 'why do you guys think it's so interesting to say Moose Jaw? Like is it easier than Abbotsford or what?'" he recalled.

In that interview, Adam is simply billed as "Canadian."

Gerry said Adam keeps receiving questions about the Saskatchewan city.

"[Adam] doesn't remember anything. He was two," Gerry said.

There are pictures of an infant Adam Hadwin in the Saskatchewan city, however.

Hadwin is billed as being from Abbotsford, B.C. but lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has won approximately $2.5 million on the PGA tour so far this year.