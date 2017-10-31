A group of activists in Regina interrupted lunch at the Saskatchewan Legislature cafeteria to draw attention to what they call an inadequate social security system.

"Benefit levels have long been way too low and have been stagnant and people have to jump through many hoops to gain and maintain their benefits," said Regina Anti-Poverty Ministry advocate Peter Gilmer. "Now, these are the very same people who are being cut back even further."

The protesters were kicked out of the building, but Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman said he will be meeting with them on Friday.

When asked if he thinks enough is being done within the ministry to help people in need, Merriman said yes.

"We've got more work to do, absolutely. But are we going in the right direction? I certainly think so," he said.

The Saskatchewan Assistance Program (SAP), the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program and the Transitional Employment Allowance (TEA) were altered as of Oct. 1.

Policies for overpayments, special diets and home repair were all changed.

"We've seen nothing but one cut after another to what was already an inadequate income-security system," Gilmer said. "We need to continue to make sure that issues of inadequacy and insecurity of benefits for long income people is the number one priority for government.

"Until it's addressed we will continue to challenge it."

Gilmer is calling for the creation of a Poverty Elimination Act in Saskatchewan that would protect benefits for low-income earners no matter who was in government.

He also wants to see fewer people put on TEA, which is meant to bridge people from one job to another and only pays $500-600 monthly.