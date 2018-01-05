An association for francophone residents in Saskatchewan finally has a new president after a recent election went amiss.

After investigating voting results, the independent commission for the Assemblée Communautaire Fransaskoise decided to negate 105 votes submitted in advance of voting day, which took place Nov. 1 in Saskatoon.

"It's with great satisfaction that I acquired the decision of the independent commission, because I believe it was a decision that was weighed, measured and thought out," said Roger Gauthier, newly elected president of the ACF.

Gauthier won the election by a margin of 11 votes — 492 to 481. The other candidate in the election, Denis Simard, announced on Facebook he would submit a request for a recount.

Roger Gauthier won the ACF election by a margin of 11 votes. Defeated candidate Denis Simard said he will request a recount. (SRC)

Voting violation

The commission said after noticing some irregularities, and upon further investigation, it found the votes were manipulated by a third party in Saskatoon.

Gauthier was appointed as president on Thursday, but results were supposed to be finalized Dec. 20.

Although Gauthier said he thought the commission did a great job of regulating the situation, he expected another election before a new president was declared.

"A situation like we just lived, which was traumatic, in my opinion, at a community level and for the ACF, I think we have to be assured it will never happen again," said Gauthier.

The ACF is focused on defending and promoting francophone rights in Saskatchewan.