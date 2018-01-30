A witness in the trial of three men accused of killing Reno Lee in 2015 testified that she sold drugs for one of the accused and was given money to clean a basement where Lee was allegedly confined against his will.

Bronson Gordon, Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

The witness who took the stand Tuesday was asked about her actions between April 16 and 20, 2015. It's believed Lee was killed within that time frame.

The witness said she did not owe Gordon a "debt," but did owe him money because she was selling drugs for him. She said the money would be repaid after they had all been sold.

On April 16, 2015, the witness had received a phone call from Theodore but she handed it over to someone else, who is also a witness in the trial. Neither can be named due to a publication ban.

Previously, witness testimony indicated that Lee had been in a home on the 1100 block of Garnet St. with Theodore, and that Lee appeared visibly "stressed." Theodore would later ask for zip ties and duct tape.

The witness was told someone in the basement was tied up but she didn't go down to see for herself. The witness testified earlier in the week that she had left the home and when she returned at a later date, it reeked of bleach and the house was muddy and dirty.

The witness said Gordon and Theodore had instructed her to clean the home and get rid of the garbage. Gordon allegedly gave the witness money and told her not to worry about the situation. She said she didn't actually go into the basement until April 19 or 20, 2015.

Court heard that Lee died after he was shot twice in the head. His body was dismembered and beheaded and then buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation.

Court also heard that Lee had died in Regina, sometime in mid-April. His body was found April 30, 2015. He was the city's third homicide victim of 2015.

