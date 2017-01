RCMP are on the scene of an accident on Highway 6, south of Southey, Sask., where traffic is stopped in both directions.

It happened about 20 kilometres south of the community.

They said the highway is completely blocked due to the crash.

Mounties reported on the crash shortly after 6 p.m. CST, noting that it would take some time before traffic could return to normal.

Southey is about 60 kilometres north of Regina.