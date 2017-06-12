About 300 people from Yellow Grass, Sask. gathered on Saturday to remember a local mother who was killed this spring.

Abbie Speir, was a mother of three who lived in the community, which is about 90 kilometres southeast of Regina. She was found dead on April 20 at the age of 33.

Police have charged Kevin Obina Okafor with first degree murder in the death of Abbie Speir. (Submitted by RCMP)

On June 10, the community got together to host Abbie's Day. The event set out to memorialize Speir and raise money for the son and two daughters she left behind.

President of the Yellow Grass Community Club, Jen Wilkinson, was also a longtime friend of Speir's. She helped plan the event, which started with a ball tournament in the morning.

"It was an amazing turnout," she said. "Families (were) out enjoying the day, watching ball, grabbing a burger. It was just packed at the ball diamonds."

Kids enjoyed activities like face painting and a slip and slide. (Contributed)

For the kids, there was face painting, a slip and slide, a fish pond and a bike rodeo.

In the afternoon, they held a memorial for Speir in the park. There, they planted a tree and unveiled a bench overlooking the playground.

Wilkinson said the bench, which was painted purple and carved with leopard print, is "Absolutely Abbie."

"The park memorial was very emotional but very heartfelt and just a beautiful tribute to Abbie," said Wilkinson. "People can be watching over their kids. That's kind of how we feel now, that Abbie is watching over us.

"We're very happy that we will always have a place for Abbie in Yellow Grass."

A park bench was installed in Speir's memory. (Contributed)

The day will ended with supper and a cabaret. Wilkinson said people let loose during the dance and enjoyed outbidding each other in the silent auction.

"It was bittersweet of why we were there, but when we were there it was very happy and uplifting and I think it will help heal our community for the loss of Abbie," said Wilkinson. "Everyone had smiles on their faces as we talked about Abbie and remembered all the good times with her."

About 300 people gathered for the event, which ended in a cabaret. (Contributed. )

They haven't yet tallied up the money they raised, but Wilkinson said the event exceeded their expectations.

"I think the biggest takeaway was just how much Abbie was loved. You could see the beauty of Abbie in so many things," she said. "It just seemed like she was right there with us."

Kevin Obina Okafor, 37, is facing three charges in relation with Speir's death including first-degree murder, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Okafor is from Yellow Grass as well.