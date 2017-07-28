Two of the biggest cheerleaders for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend have not-so-ordinary connections to the team — and they don't even call the Land of Living Skies home.

On Saturday, the Riders (1-3) take on the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Chris Robertson and Sue Bates will be glued to the game, cheering on the Riders.

Sue Bates cheered on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal on June 22, 2017. (Sue Bates/Twitter)

Sue Bates is a major sports fan who was born, raised and lives in Kingston, Ont.

"People think I'm crazy that I'm such a big Rider fan, and I get asked all the time, being in Kingston, 'Why are you such a big Rider fan?'" she said. "I get asked many times, 'Where are you from in Saskatchewan?' And my response until this weekend has always been, 'I've never even been to Saskatchewan.'"

The 49-year-old is making her first trip to the province this weekend to attend her first Riders home game.

So how does someone from Kingston with no connection to the Riders end up becoming a diehard fan? Thank Rob Bagg.

Found @GreyCupFestival! This guy is the reason I am at the #GreyCup - why I love the @CFL & my @sskroughriders. Thank-you @R_Bagg6. #Riders pic.twitter.com/kdnjS1lKkF — @SueBatesQ91

Bagg played college football at Queen's University in Kingston, and Bates was always a huge fan. So, when Bagg joined the Riders in 2008, she decided to make them her team.

"[I] bought the gear and was all-in right away," she said. "I started going to the Eastern games, so always hit Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton — each of the games for the season — and love it. Love being with my fellow Rider fans, and I just can't believe I am finally getting to Regina for a home game."

Today's the day! My journey to Regina & my first ever @sskroughriders home game starts now in #ygk. Can't wait to connect with #RiderNation pic.twitter.com/UQjsEF7gM6 — @SueBatesQ91

Loudest stadium in N.A., says fan

For Robertson, a diehard Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan, it's all about beating his rival Argos.

"Listen up, Rider fans: we want you to take the noise level at Mosaic Stadium to a whole new level. Don't just bring your voices to cheer, shout and yell; bring everything you can in your hands to make noise — cow bells, drums, whatever, cymbals," Robertson said.

"And make that noise every time the Argos are in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage, because the fans of the Riders will bring those Argos down."

Chris Robertson (left) at Mosaic Stadium on July 8, 2017. (Submitted by Chris Robertson)

Robertson attended the Saskatchewan-Hamilton home game on July 8. Roberston said it was the loudest stadium he's ever attended in North America, including the 2017 Rose Bowl, which had more than 90,000 people.

"It was an incredible experience and I want to say 'thank you' to all the wonderful Rider fans for their warm hospitality," he said.

"It was kind of funny when we were walking out of the stadium because we got beat and all the Rider fans ... were coming up to us and saying, 'Are you all right?' which was wonderfully compassionate of them."