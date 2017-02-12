Love can be expressed in the simplest of ways.

For Regina's Paper Umbrella, a stationery store in the city's Cathedral neighbourhood, love is being expressed this year with a name and a sticky note. The store is again using the little yellow notes to help people express their love, gratitude and appreciation for others on the store's wall of love.

People can go into the store or send a message through social media and add a name to a sticky note. The note is then added to the store's window for everyone to see. If you're unable to make it to the store, names submitted through social media will be added to the wall by Theresa Katarna, who takes the opportunity to showcase her calligraphy.

"I think it's really important to have the visual of people showing one another that they love one another," Katarna said.

The idea started as a way to get the community involved in an atypical manner and create a public space for people to express their feelings for others, Brad Kreutz said.

"You begin to see such a personal connection that people begin to tell, and the stories that they tell," he said of the notes. Some people have even submitted notes for parents and those who have passed away, he added.

"[The stories] slowly start to come out because there's such pride in the people they are putting up there on the window," Kreutz said.

Kreutz said he and Katarna were initially debating on whether or not to have the notes on display again this year.

"When we kind of really sat down and looked at the world out there, we thought 'wow, this is kind of right up our alley,'" he said. "Building a wall here, but a different kind of wall, a wall of love."

"To actually stop and recognize and to acknowledge [loved ones] to yourself begins to change your relationship with them," Katarna said, adding it's a small gesture with a huge meaning behind it.

"I think no matter which side of the coin you fall on, we can generally all agree that love can be present," Kreutz said.

The store will be accepting name submissions for the wall until Valentine's Day.