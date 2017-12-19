Maybe one of your parents was a loyal customer of Beaver Lumber, or maybe they attended the 1985 Bellmuir School reunion. There are any number of reasons why someone might have an old, obscure hat.

With each hat there is a story to be told, and that's being done through the book of pictures entitled A Love Hat Relationship. The book details the hats that have passed through Carmichael Outreach's hat farm project.

'I think that the hats themselves are interesting, but the people who collect them and the stories behind the hats are more interesting.'

- Nicholas Olson

"I think that the hats themselves are interesting, but the people who collect them and the stories behind the hats are more interesting," said Nicholas Olson, one of the people behind the book and a former worker at Carmichael Outreach.

Nicholas Olson is one of the people behind the book and is also a former worker at Carmichael Outreach in Regina. (CBC)

Olson said the idea for a book came early, when the hat farm project first began. Inspiration was also drawn from other picture-heavy books that detail other interests and subjects.

"I thought it would be a good idea to make a project about it so I took photos from the beginning — from every single hat we've got," Olson said.

The book features stories from people Olson worked with during through his time at Carmichael Outreach. One of those people is Rocky Lonechild, whose hat collection started with a Calgary Flames lid.

Rocky Lonechild, as pictured in the book, is a hat collector Olson met through his work at Carmichael Outreach. (Submitted by Nicholas Olson)

"I have so many hats I don't have fingers and toes to count them all," Lonechild states in the book.

Olson said Lonechild understands the project "very well" and she contributed a drawing to the book of her own hat concept — a Carmichael Outreach hat.

The book launches Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at Carmichael Outreach's temporary location in Regina, 2300 11th Ave.

Money from the book launch will go toward Carmichael Outreach. Copies will be available for $30.