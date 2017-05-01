Province-wide cell service appears to be behind emergency cellphone woes in Regina on Monday morning.

Regina police say their call centre is experiencing difficulties with incoming 911 calls from cellphones.

Calls made between 9:54 a.m. and 10:48 a.m. CST had problems with calls such as no voice path, fast busy signal, dropped calls and disconnected calls.

Service was briefly restored at the end of that period but police say is currently intermittent.

Police ask the public to use a landline to place emergency calls until the problem is solved, if at all possible.