A Sunday storm is expected to bring strong wind gusts to Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province just before 5 a.m. CST.

Unseasonably mild conditions are forecast to persist, but temperatures will rise above the freezing mark in the south, the weather agency said.

A developing weather system, now over northern Alberta, is expected to make its way through central Saskatchewan on Sunday afternoon.

This system will bring a mix of rain or snow and could also bring freezing rain to northern Saskatchewan.

Most areas of southern Saskatchewan are expected to see northwest wind gusts of 60 or 70 km/h. Local gusts of 80 or even 90 km/h are possible in some parts of the province.

Stronger gusts are expected to stick around the higher terrain between Saskatoon and the Battlefords, as well as around the Cypress hills.



The winds will settle down Sunday night as the weather system moves into Manitoba.