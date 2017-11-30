Of all provinces, Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of seniors working full-time in 2015, according to data released by Statistics Canada.

Nearly one in 10 Saskatchewan seniors aged 65 and over, 9.8 per cent, worked full-time in 2015.

Nearly 30 per cent of seniors in the province worked at some point during the year, picking up part-time employment.

The federal agency says many seniors living in rural areas are farming.

Alberta trailed slightly behind, with 9.3 per cent of seniors working full-time. The national average was 5.9 per cent, the highest since 1981.

Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of seniors among provinces working full time, all year in 2015. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

More than 18 per cent of seniors in Sask. worked at some point during the year, as well, highest among provinces.

Only the territories had more seniors working during the year.