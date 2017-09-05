A two-vehicle collision near Carlyle, Sask., has claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman.

At about 7 p.m. CST on Sept. 2, Carlyle RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 13, about 200 km southeast of Regina.

A pickup truck and a motorcycle collided in the westbound lane.

The three adults in the pickup truck were uninjured.

The 75-year-old woman driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in Regina. She died from her injuries the following morning.

In an email release on Wednesday, police said they would not be releasing her name.

Detours were in place for six hours on Saturday while police investigated.

The investigation is continuing.