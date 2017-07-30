Fans were feeling the heat at tonight's sold-out Saskatchewan Roughriders game in Regina — and not just from the home team's on-field competition.

Game attendees looking to hydrate under the heat-warning-level sun during the game took to Twitter to complain about the new Mosaic Stadium's water fountains — both the reportedly small number of them and their design.

Melissa Fiacco posted a photo of a long line for one of the fountains.

She also claimed some heat-exhausted people were leaving the stadium on gurneys.

This isn't a good look @CityofRegina @sskroughriders. People leaving on gurneys. This stadium is state of the art but you missed the mark. pic.twitter.com/trdnz2tygD — @MelissaBrie

Regina EMS, when contacted by CBC News, said it does not comment on the types of calls it receives.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Regina Saturday peaked at 32 C at 5 p.m. CST, just a half hour after the game's scheduled 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

Missing the game

Another audience member said dozens of people were lining up for water at just one fountain.

After searching and asking staff twice for water fountain guidance, I managed to find one. Approx 75 people in line for H2O. Brutal. — @MaryFDeane

Paula Kohl, a spokesperson for Evraz Place, said the stadium's design and construction was managed by the City of Regina, and directed enquiries to it.

CBC News has reached out to the city for comment.

Fiacco, who says she missed the first 11 minutes of the game's third quarter, suggests water bottle stations might help improve the game-day experience "a touch."

They said they were putting them in when they were building - must've forgot I guess..... ppl with heat exhaustion all over — @czemeres

Fiacco added that the water fountains that are at the stadium are "too low to fill your water bottles."