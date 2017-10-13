A seven year sentence was handed out to one of the men charged in the death of La Ronge restaurateur Simon Grant.

Austin Bird, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September.

Grant, 64, was assaulted when three masked and armed robbers entered his Louisiana's Bar-B-Que restaurant on April 15.

He died in a Saskatoon hospital two days later.

Three other males facing charges in Grant's death still have their matters before the courts.

Two are youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An interim publication ban on details related to the case is still in effect.

The Crown had been seeking an eight-year sentence, while the defence was asking for five years.