During a round of check stops in northern Saskatchewan, authorities seized alcohol they say would've been resold for $13,000.

On Nov. 18 and 19, RCMP from Prince Albert, Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows, Prince Albert Traffic Services and officers from the Ministry of Environment conducted two days of enforcement on roads in the Creighton area, looking for alcohol and traffic-related offences.



Between 300-400 vehicles were stopped and checked.

There were many probation and theft charges laid.

A total of seven people were charged for bootlegging and their alcohol was seized.

According to police, it has a resale value of over $13,000.

Sgt. Conrad Logan said two small bottles of water were seized which are called "shots."

Bootleggers are known to dump out about half a cup of the water and fill it up with whiskey, selling each for bottle for $20.

That means a 1.75L bottle of whiskey that retails for just over $53, has a re-sale value of $400.



The RCMP said it will be conducting similar initiatives in various northern communities throughout the year. The objective is to disrupt the supply of alcohol destined for illegal resale.