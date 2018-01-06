Regina police believe a recent string of robberies in the city may be related.

Six businesses have been robbed since Dec. 30, all in the early morning hours before 6 a.m., police said.

In most of the cases, the robberies were reportedly carried out by two knife-wielding men. They demanded cash, and then fled the scene, usually in a vehicle.

Police said they have not confirmed these robberies were related, but they are considering that possibility due to the similar nature of the circumstances.

The robberies took place on:

Dec. 30, in the 3600 block of Sherwood Drive.

Dec. 31, in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street.

Dec. 31, in the 100 block of Albert Street.

Jan. 1, in the 1900 block of Fleet Street.

Jan. 3, at 4200 Albert St.

Jan. 3, at 3200 Montague St.

Police are reminding businesses that operate 24 hours to ensure they have safety plans in place.

If you have any information about these incidents, you can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.