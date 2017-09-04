As summer turns to fall and hunting season opens in Saskatchewan, the province is warning hunters to take extra precautions due to dry conditions.
Sept. 1 marked the beginning of a number of hunting seasons. Elk, migratory birds, archery and others are now open.
The Ministry of Environment has ordered a fire ban for most of southern and central Saskatchewan, applying to all provincial parks south of the Churchill River system, Crown land and Prince Albert National Park.
Darrel Crabbe, executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, said it's important that hunters leave the house prepared.
"Take all the precautions you can to make sure you don't create an issue out there on the landscape," Crabbe said.
He stopped by CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition to give a list of tips for hunters heading out during the drought.
Tips for hunters:
- Be aware of conditions- Rain is not in the forecast anytime soon, so conditions are expected to continue to get drier in the province. Check the forecast in advance of any hunting trips.
- Stick to roads and trails- Crabbe said driving off trails into high grass could start a fire. If you are driving to a seperate location, make sure you stay on the roadway.
- Hunt on foot only- Even ATVs could spark fires. For this reason, Crabbe said it's better to move around on foot.
- Have a fire extinguisher in your vehicle- Crabbe suggests hunters and any other drivers keep a fire extinguisher on hand in case of fire in their area.
- Contact landowners- Before heading out to hunt, Crabbe urges hunters to ask farmers and landowners for permission to hunt on their land.