As summer turns to fall and hunting season opens in Saskatchewan, the province is warning hunters to take extra precautions due to dry conditions.

Sept. 1 marked the beginning of a number of hunting seasons. Elk, migratory birds, archery and others are now open.

As of Sept. 1, Saskatchewan hunters can now go after migratory birds. (Laszlo Balogh/Reuters)

The Ministry of Environment has ordered a fire ban for most of southern and central Saskatchewan, applying to all provincial parks south of the Churchill River system, Crown land and Prince Albert National Park.

Darrel Crabbe, executive director of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, said it's important that hunters leave the house prepared.

"Take all the precautions you can to make sure you don't create an issue out there on the landscape," Crabbe said.

He stopped by CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition to give a list of tips for hunters heading out during the drought.

Tips for hunters: