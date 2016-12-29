As 2016 draws to a close, there may be one or two Saskatchewan residents who are millionaires but don't know it.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corp., a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Saskatoon for the Aug. 31 draw won $5 million, but no winner has come forward yet.

The winning numbers for that draw were 8, 10, 17, 36, 39 and 44.

The winner or winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

If the prize were claimed in the next day or so and a local person stepped forward, it would cap a big year for lottery winners in Saskatchewan.

In August, a woman from Neville, Sask., population 83, claimed a Lotto Max prize worth $60 million.

Two other small communities were also represented among the hometowns of jackpot winners.

A couple from Hague, population 878, won a $5 million Lotto 6/49 prize.

People from Goodsoil, population 281, won $1 million in a Lotto Max draw.