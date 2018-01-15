A collision near Leader, Sask., put one RCMP officer and four others in hospital on Friday.

On Jan. 12 at about 7:35 p.m. CST, a member of the Leader RCMP Detachment was involved in a collision with a truck while patrolling along Highway 21, north of the community, in a marked vehicle.

Two men and two women in the truck, and the RCMP officer, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Kindersley and Leader ambulance and the Eatonia and Leader fire departments assisted with the scene.

The incident is being investigated by RCMP Collision Reconstruction out of Swift Current.

Leader is located 136 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.