Monday marks the first of five days of rallies against the Saskatchewan government's 2017 budget.

Students Mobilizing Against Cuts has organized events, rallies and activities called Five Days Against Cuts.

The group will address post-secondary concerns on Monday at the Legislative Building, such as issues surrounding tuition costs and potential impacts to already under-funded services.

"There are so many cuts that have come from this most recent 2017-18 budget that the government of Saskatchewan has proposed," said Emily Barber, Students Mobilizing Against Cuts representative and University of Regina student.

Emily Barber said there are services that she says are already underfunded that could be further impacted. (Lyssia Baldini/Radio-Canada)

Barber mentioned the five per cent cut to post-secondary institutions, which she is concerned may impact services that she said are already under-funded.

"We don't know exactly where those cuts will come," Barber said, but she highlighted counselling services and other mental health services, which she said are inadequately funded.

The province reduced base funding to post-secondary institutions by $30.1 million in the provincial budget. The Ministry of Advanced Education's overall spending was reduced by $44 million.

The week ahead

The group hopes to draw attention to the "hardships" imposed on residents through cuts to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, libraries, and primary and secondary schools.

Kelsey Morrison, Students Mobilizing Against Cuts representative and University of Regina student, said there will be teach-ins, workshops and art builds.

Kelsey Morrison said she hopes the five days of action will give hope to other sectors impacted by cuts after the libraries funding decision was reversed. (Lyssia Baldini/Radio-Canada)

Funding to libraries has been restored to the tune of $4.8 million after people in cities and towns across the province criticized the cuts.

Morrison called the reversal "fantastic."

"We would just like to give other movements a little bit of hope and that they too can reverse the cuts in their sectors," Morrison said.

A rally against the scrapping of STC will be held Thursday.

Morrison called the efforts against the province's austerity budget "holistic," involving other movements and groups.

"Each movement needs to come together in solidarity and pressure this government to create the change we wish to see in society."