48-year-old Regina man facing several child pornography charges

A 48-year-old Regina man has been arrested and charged with possessing and making child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Gabriel Michael Fisher, formerly known as Kevin Daniel Hudec, is facing additional counts of accessing child pornography. He was also charged with breach of prohibition orders, which were connected to his previous child pornography charges, according to Sgt. Scott Lambie.

On Jan. 5, the ICE Unit began investigating suspicious social media activity, including accessing of social media through phone use. That investigation led to the arrest of Fisher in a residence in Regina on March 29.

Fisher appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Regina on the same day. He was remanded until his next court appearance on April 5.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.