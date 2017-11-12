A valuable piece of oilfield equipment has been reported stolen from Winter, Saskatchewan.

The blowout preventer is believed to have been stolen sometime between Nov. 5 and 11 from Cona Resources in the community. Winter is 108 kilometres west of North Battleford.

The mechanical device is used to seal, control and monitor oil and gas wells to prevent crude oil or natural gas from being released.

The equipment belongs to Cru Well Servicing and is valued at over $45,000.

According to the Unity RCMP, the equipment is large, heavy and would have required a trailer and pickup truck to remove it from the site.

There are no suspects at this time and the RCMP is looking for information.