While wildfires were ravaging parts of northern Saskatchewan and Alberta back in 2015, a Hall Lake man was flicking lit matches into the forest and starting several more fires.

Now, 22-year-old Donald Halkett Jr. has to reach deep into his wallet and pay more than $41,000 after being convicted of mischief.

The incidents occurred on July 4, 2015, when firefighters responded to reported wildfires in Hall Lake, which is located about 100 kilometres west of La Ronge. The fires were quickly contained.

A water bomber drops fire retardant on a forest in the La Ronge, Sask., area in this July 1, 2015 handout photo from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. (Wildfire Branch/Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment/Canadian Press)

Investigation determined the fires had been deliberately set in four separate areas along a trail on the outskirts of the community.

Conservation officers identified Halkett as a suspect and he confessed to them that he had lit the fires as he was walking back to town.

He was fined $250 for starting a fire while there was a fire ban, a $100 surcharge and ordered to pay back $41,392.83 in restitution for the costs of fighting the blazes.

Halkett received a six month conditional sentence which prohibited him from consuming or possessing alcohol, abide by a curfew and 100 hours of community service.

More than 13,000 people were displaced in 2015 as communities were evacuated due to the fires that summer. Evacuees were transported south to cities such as Prince Albert, North Battleford and Saskatoon.

At one point, the military was brought in to assist fire crews in battling the fires.