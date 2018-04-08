4 people facing attempted murder charges after Regina woman injured

A woman was sent to hospital in Regina last weekend, and four people are now facing a rash of charges, including attempt murder and forcible confinement.

On April 1 close to 1 a.m. CST, police were dispatched to the area of Sixth Avenue and Montague Street after receiving reports of an injured and distressed woman.

The woman was taken to hospital soon after and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the Regina Police Service resulted in four arrests and charges of attempted murder, forcible confinement, robbery and a number of firearms-related charges.

A 23-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have all been charged.