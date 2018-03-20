RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged two people with murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man in 2016.

Gilbert McCallum, from Kinistino, Sask. had been living in Prince Albert, Sask. and was reported missing to police April 20, 2016.

He was found dead by a local farmer on June 3, 2016 in a rural area 5 km east of Rosthern, Sask. near Highway 312.

Raymond Robert has been charged with first degree murder and Korena Bonneau has been charged with second degree murder.

Two other adults are facing lesser charges of manslaughter with a firearm. All four have also been charged with break and enter and robbery.

They have been remanded in custody and are set to appear in court in Saskatoon provincial court later this month on these charges.

The charges were laid following an extensive investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Section, the Rosthern RCMP and the Prince Albert Police Service.