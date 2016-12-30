Today marks the 30th anniversary of one of the darkest days in Canadian hockey history.

On Dec. 30, 1986, four players on the Swift Current Broncos died in a highway crash — Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff.

A number of events commemorating the tragedy will be held throughout the day.

The four Swift Current Bronco players killed in the Dec. 30, 1986 crash are (clockwise from top left) Trent Kresse, Brent Ruff, Chris Mantyka and Scott Kruger. (Swift Current Broncos)

A plaque and monument will be unveiled at the site of the crash Friday morning. The public will be able to see it at 12 p.m. CST, although there will be a private viewing beforehand for families, survivors, alumni, team, staff and officials.

Tonight, the Western Hockey League's Broncos and visiting Saskatoon Blades play in Swift Current, Sask., a city of about 16,000 in the southwest part of the province.

The Broncos say there will be a special remembrance presentation beginning at 7 p.m. that will include a video, families being recognized on the ice, a ceremonial puck drop and a moment of silence.

Fans will receive a commemorative four leaf clover pin at what is expected to be a packed house.

Bus hit black ice on Trans-Canada Highway

Thirty years ago, the team was travelling to Regina on the Trans-Canada Highway to play the Pats, but just four kilometres outside of Swift Current, the team bus hit some black ice, skidded off an overpass, and rolled on its side.

All Swift Current Broncos players now wear shoulder patches with the retired numbers of the four players. (Swift Current Broncos/Twitter)

Kresse, Kruger, Mantyka and Ruff died in the crash.

All four were later memorialized by the club, including having their jerseys retired in Swift Current.

The team played out the rest of the season, led by future NHLers Joe Sakic and Sheldon Kennedy.

To this day, the WHL awards the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy to the league's most valuable player.