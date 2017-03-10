Three more people have been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in northern Saskatchewan last month.

River Jason James Charles, 19, and Layton Adolph McCallum, 22, as well as a 17-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The victim was taken to a local health centre on Feb. 21 to be treated for gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the centre.

RCMP say there was also a 17-year-old female victim, although she did not require any medical treatment.

According to police, an altercation happened when the two victims left a house in the community.

All three of the newly accused are also charged with participation in a criminal organization.

Previous charges

The latest news brings the total number of people charged in relation to the death to four.

River Blade Storm Linklater, 22, is accused of the same charges, and also for attempted murder.

The youth charged and the victims cannot be named due to their ages, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Pelican Narrows is about 375 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.