The husband of a Regina woman charged with human smuggling is in custody in the United States after arrests in that country as part of the same cross-border investigation.

U.S. immigration officials confirm that Victor Omoruyi, a Canadian citizen originally from Nigeria, was taken into custody on Friday evening for immigration violations.

He was picked up south of the border with two other people — another Canadian and a Nigerian — who were all apprehended.

His wife Michelle Omoruyi, 43, of Regina was arrested the same night just north of the border when she was found with nine people from West Africa in her vehicle.

Sources tell CBC that the nine people included five adults and four children.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said no charges have been laid against the three people in their custody yet.

The arrests were made after a four-month joint investigation in the Saskatchewan region.

Just before Christmas, Canadian border agents flagged a man who had been frequently using the North Portal entry for more investigation, and brought in RCMP investigators.

On Friday, U.S. border agents noted that the same man had crossed the border into North Dakota, and alerted the Canadians. That night, RCMP were flagged that a smuggling attempt may be in the works.

By 9 p.m. CST, the RCMP had pulled over Omoruyi as she was driving in an isolated area north of the border. The nine asylum seekers were in the vehicle, according to police.

The five adults and four children weren't harmed and were all taken into custody by the Canada Border Services Agency. They have since been released.

The group of asylum seekers are all from West Africa. Information on their ages and nationality is not being released.

5 charged in December

This isn't the first time Canadians have been charged with human smuggling.

In December, five people from Ontario and Quebec were charged after police said they brought people into the country illegally. The charges include conspiracy and aiding or abetting the illegal entry of one or more persons into Canada.

The foreign nationals were allegedly brought into the Cornwall, Ont., area from New York state.

One of the refugees told CBC reporters he paid $5,000 US to be smuggled into Canada. He was arrested shortly after getting off a boat in Ontario.