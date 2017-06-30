The three men charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Roderick Douglas have been found guilty.

People wept openly in the Regina courtroom as the verdict was read out Friday morning.

Family members of Douglas, who were also present in the courtroom, let out a collective sigh of relief when the final verdict came down.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, were all on trial for the murder, which happened in August 2014 after an alcohol- and cocaine-fuelled party on the city's Toronto Street turned fatal for Douglas.

