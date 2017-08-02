All three men found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a Regina man are appealing their convictions and sentences with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeals.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, were sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole for 25 years by Justice Janet McMurty on June 30.

They were convicted of killing Shawn Roderick Douglas in August 2014 after an alcohol and cocaine-fuelled party in Regina.

During the course of the multi-week trial, the courtroom heard that Douglas had been stuffed into a trunk and beaten with tools before dying of blunt-force trauma.

All three men who have been sentenced said their convictions should be quashed and a new trial should be ordered on a number of grounds.

2 blame judge, 1 blames lawyer

Through his lawyer, Kathy Hodgson-Smith, Thompson said one of the judge's failings was not allowing time for him to have a mental health assessment, focused on the night in question, which could have affected his intent.

He also said McMurty erred in allowing the use of gang evidence. Some of the witnesses called upon were members of the Native Syndicate street gang.

Joshua Wilson being escorted to a police vehicle after leaving court on June 2, 2017. (CBC)

Wilson, meanwhile, decided to file his appeal for a number of reasons, said his lawyer. Kevin Hill said the appeal is "centred around the judge's charge to the jury."

Peepeetch filed his appeal on his own with a handwritten note from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Peepeetch said he is working on finding a new lawyer and that his trial was affected by a lack of proper representation.

One of his other complaints was that McMurty unfairly allowed the jury to see him being escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles, biasing their decision.

Peepeetch also said there was not enough evidence for him to be convicted.

If the Court of Appeals chooses to go forward with the case, Thompson and Wilson both want a retrial with a judge and a jury, while Peepeetch is asking for a judge alone to make the decision.