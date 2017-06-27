Jurors in the trial for three men charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Roderick Douglas are expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday.

During closing arguments on Monday, lawyers for each of the three men deflected the blame to the other men and in two cases, said their clients were being set up by the street gang, Native Syndicate.

Douglas, 54, was attending a house party on the 1600 block of Toronto Street on Aug. 7, 2014 when he was assaulted and robbed. His body was found beaten, bruised, zip tied and with a large hole on the back of his head northeast of Regina two days later.

Douglas had been attending a cocaine-fuelled house party on the 1600 block of Toronto Street in Regina when he was targeted for robbery. (Lauren Golosky/CBC)

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Jonathan Peepeetch, 26, were said to have beaten Douglas with hammers and tools after a house party turned into an armed robbery and have been charged with first-degree murder.

The Crown has argued that it does not matter who actually dealt the blow which killed Douglas, as those involved are equally guilty.

It was determined Douglas died of blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a blow from a sledgehammer.

One of the people who testified, Aiden Anaquod, has also been charged in Douglas' death. His trial hasn't started yet.

Anaquod testified that Peepeetch hit Douglas with a sledgehammer after making a faux-offering of tobacco. After Peepeetch was alleged to have hit Douglas, Anaquod said Thompson and Wilson began to assault him almost immediately after.

Expert witnesses have said DNA evidence belonging to Douglas was found on tools allegedly used in the assault and that Douglas died from the sledgehammer blow.