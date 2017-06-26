One of the men charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Shawn Roderick Douglas accused Crown prosecutors of lying during the closing arguments of the case.

In Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Monday, Johnathon Peepeetch asked if the Crown is allowed to lie when submitting evidence to the jury, such as witness testimony indicating Peepeetch delivered the killing blow to Douglas.

"Everyone in that bush knew Mr. Douglas was going to die," said prosecutor James Fitz-Gerald.

"Escape was impossible."

Douglas's body was found bruised, zip tied and with a hole in the back of his head northeast of Regina on Aug. 9, 2014. It was determined Douglas, 54, died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Peepeetch, 26, were said to have beaten Douglas with hammers and tools after a house party turned into an armed robbery.

The Crown said regardless of who actually dealt the killing blow, all involved are equally guilty.

Peepeetch was the driving force, lawyer says

Kevin Hill, lawyer for Wilson, said there is no evidence his client caused any injury to Douglas. He said the killing blow to Douglas was not from Wilson.

"Johnathon Peepeetch was the driving force of the night's events," Hill told the court.

Witness testimony indicated Wilson had stabbed Douglas immediately after he was hit and allegedly killed by the sledgehammer blow.

Aiden Anaquod named Wilson as the person who stopped Douglas from fleeing a house on the 1600 block of Toronto Street, and took him back into the home at knife-point, where he was assaulted and robbed.

Anaquod was there the night Douglas was killed and has also been charged in connection with the death, though he is not yet on trial.

