Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of three men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shawn Roderick Douglas.

Douglas's body was found bruised, zip tied and with a hole in the back of his head northeast of Regina on Aug. 9, 2014. It was determined Douglas, 54, died of blunt force trauma.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35, were said to have beaten Douglas with hammers and tools after a house party turned into an armed robbery.

During last week's proceedings at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench, witness testimony wrapped up for the trial, which had lasted several weeks.

Witness testimony was heard from several people who were at the house on the 1600 block of Toronto Street, where Douglas was held after a cocaine-fuelled house party turned into an armed robbery.

One of the men who testified, Aiden Anaquod, has also been charged in Douglas's death.

The court heard how Douglas was assaulted, bloodied and held against his will. One of the men was notified by a woman Douglas had been hanging out with at Triple 8 Pizza that Douglas had money and he was then targeted for robbery.

