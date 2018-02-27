The lawyer for Daniel Theodore, one of three men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Reno Lee, said the other two accused in the trial were the driving factors behind Lee's death.

Theodore, Bronson Gordon and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to murdering Lee and committing an indignity to a body. Lee's remains were found buried in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation in 2015.

George Combe, Theodore's lawyer, said it was Bellegarde who shot Lee and that it was Gordon that everyone inside a Garnet Street home, where Lee was confined against his will, was asked to speak with.

According to Combe, Gordon was the common denominator throughout the ordeal. Theodore was simply doing what he was told, he argued.

"[The events leading to Lee's death] started at Bronson Gordon's house ... my client was not there," Combe said.

It's said Reno Lee was shot and killed in a home on the 1100 block of Garnet Street. Lee was confined against his will in the home, but prior to that Lee was with Bronson Gordon at Gordon's apartment. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Before Lee was taken to the Garnet Street home, where it's said he was killed and dismembered, Lee had been at Gordon's home on Angus Road to broker a drug partnership.

Instead, he had been assaulted, confined and taken to North Central where he later died.

Combe said his client is not guilty of first-degree murder, but suggested Theodore can be found guilty of manslaughter or second-degree murder. Combe said evidence only suggests that Theodore asked for materials to confine Lee at the house.

Lee died from two gunshots to the head.

Crown prosecutors Adam Breker and Bill Jennings will also be making their closing arguments to the jury.

Justice Catherine Dawson will then provide instructions to the jury for their deliberations after the closing remarks have been made.

