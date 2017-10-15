A second 15-year-old boy has been charged after a robbery in Regina six months ago where a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

On April 25, just before 9 p.m., police were called to the area of 2200 block Broad Street for a report of a robbery involving a firearm.

A 25 year-old woman said she was approached by two teen boys, who threatened her with firearms and demanded her things.

Police allege she was shot in the face two or three times by each suspect, who then fled the scene.

She ran off to a nearby business to call 911.

Police and EMS attended the scene and determined her injuries to be not life-threatening. They also concluded that the weapons used were pellet guns. The victim was taken to hospital and was later released.



A 15-year-old boy was arrested and appeared in court on Oct. 5.



The second teen, who also cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Oct. 12.

He has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm and discharge of an air gun with intent.