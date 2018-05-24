6 people awarded Saskatchewan Order of Merit

Six Saskatchewanians have been recognized for their contributions to the province.

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit recognizes those who have demonstrated exemplary contributions to the province in areas ranging from the arts to business to agriculture to community leadership, according to the government.

For 2018, the recipients are:

Assembly of First Nations' National Chief Perry Bellegarde from Little Black Bear First Nation.

Author Gail Bowen from Regina.

Robert Calder, a professor emeritus and author in Saskatoon.

Maurice Delage, who is the president of Delage Farms Ltd. in Indian Head.

Thelma Pepper, a photographer from Saskatoon.

The late Neil Richards of Saskatoon, who was an LGBT archivist and activist.

"Saskatchewan has remarkable citizens, and looking at the accomplishments and contributions of the six individuals chosen for the Order of Merit this year, I am truly humbled," Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy said in a press release. "Their work has made our province a better place, and I thank them for their tremendous efforts."

The award has been given to 229 other people in the province.