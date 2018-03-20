The results of a survey done last fall about the Regina Police Service shows Indigenous residents are less likely to trust the service than other members of the public.



The survey, titled Community Perceptions of the Regina Police Service, 2017, was designed by two University of Regina researchers — Nick Jones and Rick Ruddell — and conducted by Prairie Research Associates.

73 per cent of the 456 people who took the survey ranked the quality of service provided by RPS as very good or excellent.

81 per cent said they thought the RPS operates with integrity and honesty.

91 per cent said they had confidence calling 911.

76 per cent said RPS is sensitive to the needs of their ethnic group.

According to Jones, Aboriginal people were slightly over-represented in the survey compare to 2016, by design. He said they found that picking respondents randomly was properly giving a voice to that demographic.

Overall satisfaction in RPS for Indigenous residents was lower than it was for people of other groups.

Indigenous people who took the survey (making up 10 per cent of respondents) had a significantly lower agreement rate when it came to five statements on trust and confident in the police including, "The RPS is sensitive to the needs of my ethnic group," "I have confidence when calling 911" and "Officers understand the issues that affect my community."

Mayor Michael Fougere, who is also the chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, said he was very pleased with the results of the survey. With respect to the discrepancy of answers between Indigenous and non-Indigenous respondents, he admitted there are improvements to be made.

“There is work to do. There is no question about that,” said Mayor Michael Fougere on creating a better relationship between Indigenous residents and police. (CBC News)

"There is work to do. There is no question about that," Fougere told reporters at RPS headquarters on Monday. "Our Indigenous people are in contact with the police service more than other sectors."

"It's very important to have this trust. The Chief and his officers are out everyday interacting in a number of ways with members of the public all the time and that will break down those barriers."

In order to address the issue, police Chief Evan Bray said officers are working with community groups on outreach projects and taking a new reconciliation training course, which began in January.

"I've been a police officer for 20 years. I don't think I've ever seen Aboriginal training that's been as good as we're rolling out right now to our officers," he said.

Bray said the course covers residential schools, the sixties scoop and modern day issues. The force also has an elder's advisory council.

Residents still want greater police presence

When asked how the RPS could improve, without any options listed, 21 per cent said they want to see more of a police presence, 14 per cent said the service could do better at enforcing laws and 11 per cent said they want officers to pay more attention to the high crime areas.

In January, the service re-deployed 20 police officers to the front lines, which both Fougere and Bray said should increase police visibility.

The majority of respondents were female — at 61 per cent. Women were more satisfied with the service than men, according to the survey.

Nearly 73 per cent of those surveyed attended a post secondary institution, 76 owned their home 84 per cent were white and about five per cent were a non-Indigenous minority.