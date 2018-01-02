Last year is tied for the grim distinction of being Regina's deadliest in a decade. In 2017 and 2013, nine people died by homicide in the city.

Often, these victims are referred to by number — as one of the nine.

Homicides in Regina per year 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 6 8 2 6 7 7 9 5 8 7

Here, we've put faces, names and, in some cases, stories to each homicide that took place in Regina this past year.

Daniel Richard DiPaolo, 51

Daniel DiPaolo was found dead in a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street on April 29. (Facebook)

Daniel "Danny" DiPaolo, 51, was the first homicide of the year. On April 29, police were sent to a home on 700 block Garnet street, where DiPaolo was discovered dead.

He is remembered as a caring father by his seven children.

Police have charged four people in connection with his death. Edward Genaille, Christopher Brass, Malcolm Mitchell and Johnathon Kakewash are all charged with first-degree murder.

Rodney James Nippi, 46

Rodney Nippi was found unresponsive in a home on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue on May 14. He died of his injuries in hospital. (afterlife.co)

On May 14, Rodney Nippi was found in his home on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue after being assaulted with a weapon, according to police. He was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A traditional service was held for Nippi on Cote First Nation.

Christopher Pascal was charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Andrew Pasap, 19

Andrew Pasap was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on May 20. (Facebook)

When Andrew Pasap died, he was expecting his second child.

The 19-year-old was an active member of Saskatchewan's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu scene and in 2014 took home two gold medals during a province-wide competition.

On the morning of May 20, police responded to a parking lot behind a Red Lobster on Albert Street where Pasap was found mortally wounded.

Cheyna Peigan was charged with manslaughter in connection with Pasap's death.

Jesse Brandon Moneybird, 22

Jesse Moneybird died in hospital after being found downtown with life-threatening injuries on June 10. (Submitted)

Police found Jesse Moneybird in a downtown Regina parking lot at 12th Avenue and Rose Street with fatal injuries. Police say Moneybird was injured when a fight broke out between two groups on June 9.

He died in hospital the next day.

One week later, police charged Sylas Moneybird with manslaughter. It is not known if the two were related.

Blaine Thomas Katz, 39

Blaine Katz was pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS responded to the 2100 block of Cornwall Street on Aug. 12. (Facebook)

Macheala Tokar remembers her stepfather Blaine Katz as a caring family man who looked after herself and her brother. Having lost her mother when she was six years old, Tokar said Katz had major impact on her life.

On Aug. 12, police responded to reports of an injured man on the 2100 block of Cornwall Street. Katz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gerald McDormand and Steven St. Pierre were charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Jenny Leigh McKay, 33

Jenny McKay was found dead in a 200 block Angust Street home on Sept. 6. (Facebook)

Jenny McKay's body was found in a 200 block Angus Street home on Sept. 6.

Police were called to the home where they found Jenny McKay and Jason McKay, who was then charged with second-degree murder.

Brendan Ross Akachuk, 25

Brendan Akachuk was transported to hospital after police found him injured and unconscious. On Oct. 16, the next day, he died in hospital. (dignitymemorial.com)

Brendan Akachuk was found injured and unconscious at a house on the 1100 block of Queen Street. Police responded to the scene and Akachuck was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries on Oct. 16.

Darwin Shepard was initially charged with aggravated assault, but since Akachuk died from his injuries, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Kelvin Kim Pasap, 26

Kelvin Kim Pasap was found dead on the 1000 block of Atkinson Street on Oct. 25. (Submitted by Beatrice Bigsky)

Beatrice Bigsky remembers her adopted son as a cheeky and outgoing man.

The body of Kelvin Pasap, or "Junior" to Bigsky, was found in front of a home on the 1000 block of Atkinson Street in Eastview on Oct. 25.

No one has been charged in relation to his death.

Thurston James Mintuck, 35

Thurston Mintuck was found injured on Dec. 3, he died of of his injuries in hospital. (Facebook)

On Dec. 3, police found Thurston Mintuck injured on the 1200 block of Retallack street. He was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in relation to his death.