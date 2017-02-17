The CFL's 2017 Free Agency period began on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been making big moves ever since.

On Tuesday, the Riders signed international offensive lineman Derek Dennis. Dennis comes to the Riders after two seasons playing with the Calgary Stampeders. He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and a CFL All-Star.

The Riders also signed national running back Kienan LaFrance. LaFrance played the previous two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. In his 16 regular season appearances last season, LaFrance had 37 carries for 163 yards while adding 12 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

On Wednesday, national safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette was signed. He is a seven-year veteran of the Montreal Alouettes. Last season, he started all 18 regular season games for the Alouettes, totalling 34 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and one interception. He was named a 2016 East Division All-Star at seasons end.

Riders 2017 Free Agency0:22

International receiver/returner Chad Owens was also signed. He spent last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Before joining the Tiger-Cats, Owens spent six seasons with the Toronto Argonauts where he was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2012 and the CFL's most outstanding special teams player in 2010.

The Riders added national running back Aaron Milton and national offensive lineman Ryan White to the team. Milton comes to the Riders from the Edmonton Eskimos, winning his first Grey Cup with the team in 2015. White comes to the Riders after four seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

On Thursday, the Riders added international running back Cameron Marshall to the roster. He joins the Riders after splitting time between the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015.

International offensive lineman Thaddeus Coleman also has re-signed with the Riders. He was named the Riders Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman at the end of last season. He came to the Riders last season after three CFL seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos.

Saskatchewan currently has 22 players on the free agent list. National offensive lineman Andrew Jones was released Thursday.