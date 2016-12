After days of turkey, cookies and other forms of edible celebration, some Regina folks may be eager to hit the gym or pool to start off the new year.

That will be an option at several city facilities on Jan. 1, which is a Sunday.

Here's a rundown of centres where you can go for a jog or take a swim in the days ahead.

North West Leisure Centre

Dec. 28 to 30 (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.): Social aquacise drop-in from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m.; leisure swim, hot tub and sauna from 1 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Leisure swim, hot tub and sauna from 12 to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.): Social aquacise drop-in from 12:05 to 12:50 p.m.; leisure swim, hot tub and sauna from 1 to 8 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre

Dec. 28 to 30 (open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.): Lap swim from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; leisure swim from 1 to 8 p.m.; sauna and hot tub from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31 (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Lap swim from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; leisure swim from 1 to 5 p.m.; sauna and hot tub from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 (open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.): Lap swim from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; leisure swim from 1 to 8 p.m.; sauna and hot tub from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre)

Dec. 28 to 30: Open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 2: Open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Public skating