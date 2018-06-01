21-year-old man charged with attempted murders for string of 2015 shootings

Regina police have charged a 21-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder connected to a string of shootings which occurred in November 2015.

Two people were shot on Nov. 15 only one block—and 14 minutes—apart.

A woman was finishing up her shift, closing up a restaurant on the 4500 block of Albert Street at 11:38 p.m. CST when she was shot twice.

At 11:52 p.m. on the 4600 block of Albert, a man was shot as he was walking into another business. The man was shot in the same business which had a similar incident a few days before.

On Nov. 12 around 12:55 a.m., someone fired two shots at that restaurant causing a pane of glass to break, catching the attention of patrons inside. No injuries were reported.

That same morning, at 1:18 a.m., a shot was fired through a living room home on the 2400 block of Gordon Road. No one was injured.

Two days after the second set of shootings, police found a weapons cache. Nearly a year later in Oct. 2016, a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

During investigation, police identified the then-18-year-old as a suspect and arrested him in April.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, he's facing two counts each of using a gun while committing an indictable offence, unauthorized possession of a gun and discharge of a prohibited gun.