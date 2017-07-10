The deaths of more than 200 cattle in a grazing pasture north of Shamrock, Sask., has sparked a widespread investigation by the Ministry of Agriculture, animal protection officers and veterinarians.

The province says preliminary test results indicate dehydration and possibly salt poisoning are to blame.

Soaring temperatures last week may have contributed to evaporation in the pasture's dugout and a resulting concentration of salts in the water.

The cattle were found dead in pasture operated by Shamrock Grazing Ltd., a co-operative that leases Crown land from the province and charges ranchers several hundred dollars per head to oversee grazing and water access over the summer.

According to local ranchers, about 680 head of cattle were moved to a new plot of land on July 1. The dead cattle were discovered nearly a week later.

The RCMP detachment in Gravelbourg, Sask., received a complaint on July 8 and responded to the scene.

Extreme heat, water supply issues

CBC News spoke to several ranchers who lost cattle. They describe a disturbing scene of rotting carcasses littering the pasture and floating in the dugout.

They suspected that the deaths were due to extremely high temperatures and a problem with the fresh water supply. No water had been provided in the pasture`s trough.

Russ Coward, who has cattle that were affected, said his primary concern now is to help the animals that are still weak, as well as calves that were orphaned.

"We don't believe anyone was malicious, and we just hope there are some lessons that can be learned from this," Coward said.

Deaths being investigated

Samples from dead animals have been sent for testing to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. Some live animals have also been transported to the school for testing.

The RCMP is now assisting animal protection services.

Shamrock Grazing Ltd. could not be reached for comment

The cattlemen didn't know what kind of insurance or compensation may be available to them to cover the considerable financial losses. The land was previously operated by the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration, until it was privatized.

A news release from the Saskatchewan government said "Producers are reminded that cattle need be checked regularly, as often as possible in hot and dry conditions, and to ensure the quality and quantity of their livestock water sources."

Shamrock is located 80 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw, Sask.